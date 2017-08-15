Wisconsin man drives to hospital after accidentally shooting nail into chest

PESHTIGO, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man came perilously close to death after accidentally shooting a nail into his chest.

Doug Bergeson tells WBAY-TV that he was working on a house he’s building near Peshtigo in June when his nail gun accidentally fired, sending a nail into his chest.

Bergeson says “it didn’t really hurt,” and he thought the nail just nicked him. Then he saw that only about an inch of 3 1/2 inch nail was sticking out of his chest.

Bergeson says he washed up and calmly drove to a hospital in Marinette, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away. He parked and walked into the emergency room.

He was transferred to a hospital in Green Bay, where surgeons removed the nail. Dr. Alexander Roitstein says Bergeson is “quite fortunate” the nail wasn’t positioned differently.

