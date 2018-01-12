Wife charged with murdering husband, had searched ‘how to kill someone and not get caught’

MAYPEARL, Texas (WSVN) — Police in Texas arrested a woman for the murder of her husband after her search history implicated her in the crime.

KXII reports that 55-year-old Sandra Garner called police on Jan. 2, telling them she woke up to the sound of gunshots and found her husband, 42-year-old Jon Garner, dead inside their home.

Garner told police that she saw a masked man holding a gun inside her house, who she said threatened to kill her.

Investigators seized electronic devices from the home, only to find “how to kill someone and not get caught” in her search history.

Police said the bullets that killed her husband matched bullets found inside a .38-caliber pistol that was hidden inside Sandra Garner’s Ford Mustang.

Officers arrested Garner Wednesday on murder charges. She is being held in the Ellis County Jail on $2 million bond.

