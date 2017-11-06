Widespread Comcast internet outage across U.S. includes Florida customers

(WSVN) - Comcast’s internet service, Xfinity, is reportedly experiencing outages across the country.

DownDectector.com shows the outage hitting major cities across the country, including San Francisco, Boston and Seattle. Most of South Florida appears to be affected.

Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017

Comcast confirmed the reports in a tweet on its customer care account saying that the company is working to fix the issue.

It is unknown when the outage started, but customers on social media that their internet has been not working for several hours. The company has not said what caused the outage.

The problem does not appear to be affecting home television or phone service.

