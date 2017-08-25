Whole Foods prices slashed thanks to Amazon ownership

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Amazon is keeping good on their promise to deliver grocery discounts at Whole Foods in the hopes of attracting more customers.

It’s safe to say that Whole Foods shoppers can rejoice because, starting Monday, customers can get more bang for their buck at the high-end supermarket.

“Go team, go!” said shopper Joe Tinsley. “That’s awesome.”

Some of the market’s best selling staples will be more cost efficient thanks to Amazon.

They announced that they will completely take over the Whole Foods Market on Aug. 28. While they’re still keeping the iconic brand name, they’re going to make the products more affordable for everyone.

“They do take a lot of my paycheck, but I got to eat healthy, and I live in Miami Beach, so I have to do it,” said customer Michael Kasper.

Another customer said this is good news. “I think what I eat is more important than price, but they do have quality foods here,” she said.

Well, now shoppers won’t have to sacrifice price over quality.

The company, which is well-known for their natural and organic foods, are set to cut their prices on items like organic produce, rotisserie chicken, and their 365 products — and that’s just some of the items.

“I’m all for it,” Tinsley said, “Amazon to collaborate along with Whole Foods to make the neighborhood a better place.”

There’s also a plan in place for online shoppers that will make Amazon Prime the Whole Foods Market customer rewards program.

“They will get more customers,” Kasper said. “I am an Amazon Prime member, and I think that’s probably the best part of this deal.”

Shoppers can expect those price changes come Monday.

