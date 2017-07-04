Whole Foods chicken salad recalled for having no chicken

(WSVN) - Most consumers expect chicken salad to have, well, chicken. Unfortunately for one large grocery chain, they’re recalling their chicken salad due to no trace of chicken.

According to Fox News, Whole Foods was sent a large shipment of chicken salad by their poultry supplier that contained no chicken. On the contrary, the product contained tuna.

The Willow Tree Poultry Farm recalled 440 pounds of “buffalo-style chicken salad,” according to a USDA report.

The USDA officially recalled the product for “misbranding” and containing an “undeclared allergen.”

The recall affected 12.5-ounce packages shipped to stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

The recall was first announced on Saturday.

