West Point cadet breaks ground as 1st African-American female captain

Cadet Simone Askew, of Fairfax, Virginia, became the first African-American woman to lead West Point's Corps of Cadets, the U.S. Army announced (Photo: U.S. Army).

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — An African-American woman will take the top position in West Point’s cadet chain of command for the first time in the academy’s history.

The U.S. Military Academy announced Thursday that Cadet Simone Askew of Fairfax, Virginia, has been selected first captain of the Corps of Cadets for the upcoming academic year.

Askew, who is in the Class of 2018, will be responsible for the overall performance of the roughly 4,400 cadets at West Point. She also will act as a liaison between the corps and the administration when she assumes her duties on Aug. 13.

“Simone truly exemplifies our values of duty, honor, country. Her selection is a direct result of her hard work, dedication and commitment to the Corps over the last three years,” said Brig. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, commandant of cadets in a written statement. “I know Simone and the rest of our incredibly talented leaders within the Class of 2018 will provide exceptional leadership to the Corps of Cadets in the upcoming academic year.”

West Point officials said Askew graduated from Air Assault School and is an EXCEL Scholar. She was also the recipient of the Black Engineer of the Year Award for Military Leadership.

