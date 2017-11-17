Weight Watchers debuts 85-calorie diet wine

(WSVN) - If you’re counting calories during the food-centric holiday season, you can now indulge in a glass of wine with a little less guilt.

Weight Watchers has debuted its new line of “diet” wine called Cense.

The company says its Sauvignon Blanc is just 85 calories per glass, versus 120 calories for a typical glass of white wine.

It’s an idea Weight Watchers has been working on for about two years, USA Today reports.

“Wine is the No. 2 tracked beverage in our app. We know members are enjoying wine. Sometimes, maybe too much,” said Ryan Nathan, vice president of products, licensing and e-commerce.

While their white wine is the only one released so far, a reduced-calorie rosé is also reportedly in the pipeline.

Each bottle will cost $15, and if you don’t want your dining companions to know they are drinking a diet wine, the bottle’s Weight Watchers sticker on the back is easy to peel off, the company says.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.