WATCH: Woman’s car plunges off 7th floor of parking garage

AUSTIN, TX (WSVN) — Newly-released video shows the moment a car plummeted from the seventh floor of a parking garage and landed upside down.

Austin Police released surveillance footage of the incident from July 13 in a downtown parking garage.

Fox 7 reports that three different surveillance cameras captured the incident. One angle shows an SUV backing out on the ground floor, then pauses by the garage entrance, only to be hit in the back by the woman’s falling car.

William Burch, the driver of the SUV, moved his vehicle away from the fallen car before he and other witnesses rushed to rescue the woman stuck inside.

“She was upside down. They had to pull her out from her seat belt and her head was bloody and they pulled her off to the side under the awning,” Burch said. “I rushed back over here and called my wife to let her know I was okay.”

The woman said she hit the wrong pedal, causing her vehicle to break through the cable wiring on the seventh floor. Paramedics called her injuries non-life threatening.

According to Fox 7, city code enforcement is working with the building’s owners and engineers to bring the garage’s cable system into compliance.

Water-filled barriers have been put in place as temporary safeguards on all the floors while the property owner files an extension to redesign the whole cable system.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.