WATCH: Firefighters resuscitate pet dog after house fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (WSVN) — Firefighters in California saved the life of a small dog after rescuing it from a house fire.

The Bakersfield Fire Department shared a video on its Facebook page of their firefighters resuscitating the unresponsive pup, named Jack, after pulling the dog from the burning home Wednesday.

Rescuers brought the dog to the front yard and placed a specialized animal oxygen mask over its nose. They then rubbed Jack’s belly and head to help the dog start breathing again.

With the help of high-flow oxygen, the animal began breathing on its own. Jack’s owner managed to escape the home without any injuries and stood by as firefighters helped bring the pup back to life.

Firefighters then transported the dog to a veterinary clinic for follow-up care.

