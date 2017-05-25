Washington Post: Trump’s son-in-law becomes focus of Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — The Washington Post has reported that President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is now a focus in the FBI investigation into Russia.

This investigation all revolves around the probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

According to The Washington Post, the investigation into Russia had reached a White House official a few days ago, and at that point, there was no mention of Kushner.

According to sources, Kushner held meetings in December with the Russian ambassador as well as a banker from Moscow.

Kushner is now being investigated because of the extent and nature of his interactions with Russia.

