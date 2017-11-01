Walmart to use robots to aid in stocking shelves

(WSVN) - Walmart has announced it will turn to robots to help stock shelves across several of its stores.

According to Fox 30, the two-foot tall robots will be equipped with cameras to scan aisles and check stock. Nearly 50 Walmart locations are expected to use the robots, which will give information to employees on stock issues that need to be fixed.

Company officials at Walmart told Reuters that the robots are more productive and can scan shelves more accurately.

Walmart U.S. Chief Technology Officer Jeremy King also told Reuters, “If you are running up and down the aisle and you want to decide if we are out of Cheerios or not, a human doesn’t do that job very well, and they don’t like it.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.