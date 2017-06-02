Walmart to begin using virtual reality for employee training

(WSVN) - Walmart is putting a spin on employee training by using virtual reality, which is expected to roll out by the end of 2017.

According to The Verge, the 200 “Walmart Academies,” which are training centers across the U.S., will be using simulators and VR headsets to provide real-world experiences.

In a video posted to Twitter by Jen Lubrani Cisneros‏, a woman can be seen using a VR headset with the screen behind her showing the crowd what she sees: real people in a real Walmart store.

The 200 academies are expected to receive the VR training program by the end of 2017.

