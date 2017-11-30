Walmart pulls “Rope. Tree. Journalist.” T-shirt from site

WASHINGTON (AP) — Walmart has pulled a T-shirt offered by an outside seller from its online store after a journalist advocacy group told the retailer it found the shirt threatening.

The shirt, listed on Walmart.com through third-party seller Teespring, said: “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED.”

“This item was sold by a third-party seller on our marketplace and clearly violates our policy,” Walmart said. “We removed it as soon as it was brought to our attention, and are conducting a thorough review of the seller’s assortment.”

Teespring, which allows people to post shirt designs, did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment Thursday. In August, Teespring removed a “rainbow swastika” T-shirt from its own site and said it would increase oversight of its product line.

A shirt with the same sentiment had been spotted at a rally during the presidential campaign.

The Radio Television Digital News Association said Walmart notified it about five hours after its complaint that the shirt was being removed.

“We are grateful for Walmart’s swift action, but dismayed that it, and anyone else selling the shirt, would offer such an offensive and inflammatory product,” the group’s executive director, Dan Shelley said.

