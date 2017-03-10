Walmart giving away free cupcakes this Sunday

(WSVN) - Walmart is celebrating your birthday this weekend!

No, it doesn’t matter when your birthday actually is. The retail giant declared Sunday, March 12 as EVERYONE’S birthday, and will be giving out free cupcakes to celebrate. Hey, we’re not complaining.

No coupons or purchase necessary. Customers can get their free cupcake (either chocolate or vanilla, with a choice of buttercream or whipped topping) between 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday at any of their U.S. locations.

Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield tells USA Today they expect to give away 3 million cupcakes for the promotion.

Hopefully the free treat will make losing an hour of sleep a little less painful this weekend!

