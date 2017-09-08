Walmart announces $1M donation towards Irma relief

MIAMI (WSVN) - Walmart has announced a $1 million donation to Hurricane Irma relief efforts, Friday afternoon.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, Walmart donated at least $1 million to provide support for relief efforts. President of the Walmart Foundation Kathleen McLaughlin said,

“We are deeply concerned about the devastating impact Irma is expected to have on the families and communities we serve. We are committed to recovery efforts for our customers, associates and neighbors and will be there to help them through this difficult time.”

The news release continued by adding the secific actions Walmart are taking in response to Hurricane Irma, which are, according to the release:

Centralizing preparedness efforts through the Walmart Emergency Operations Center (EOC) which operates 24 hours a day, tracking storm impacts and supporting our associates’ needs and well-being.

Taking care of our associates by communicating with our store and club location management teams, reminding our associates of emergency procedures and what to do before, during and after the storm.

Activating emergency support teams dedicated to helping our stores and club locations during critical events such as this one, and providing subject matter experts in logistics and emergency management to assist local emergency operations centers.

Mobilizing truckloads of water into the potentially affected area to help meet the growing demand, understanding that water is a need across the region.

Supporting operators in the field and our replenishment teams to help ensure that shelves remain appropriately stocked.

Ensuring that our stores and club locations remain open for our customers as long as safe conditions prevail. If mandatory evacuations are ordered, we will close our facilities with enough time for our associates to secure shelter for them and their families.

For more information on Walmart’s relief efforts, go to: corporate.walmart.com/Irma.

