Walgreens to carry Narcan nasal spray in all pharmacies across country

(WSVN) - DEERFIELD, Ill. (WSVN) — Walgreens has announced that all of their pharmacies across the country will begin carrying Narcan nasal spray in an effort to combat opioid drug abuse.

Walgreens announced, Tuesday, that all of their locations will begin carrying the drug, which is used to save the life of someone who has overdose by blocking the effects of the opioids like pain killers and heroin.

“By stocking Narcan in all our pharmacies, we are making it easier for families and caregivers to help their loved ones by having it on hand in case it is needed,” said Rick Gates, Walgreens group vice president of pharmacy. “As a pharmacy we are committed to making Narcan more accessible in the communities we serve.”

Walgreens said this is all part of their comprehensive national plan to combat drug abuse.

Walgreens also announced they will instruct patients in how to administer the medication.

The company said they attempted to make naloxone, the generic name of Narcan, available without requiring a prescription in states where regulations allow. The company now offers naloxone without requiring a prescription in 45 states and they said they are eager and willing to work with the remaining states to make naloxone easier to obtain.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.