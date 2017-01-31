Wal-Mart takes on Amazon with free 2 day shipping offer

(WSVN) - Wal-Mart is going head-to-head with online retail giant Amazon.com by offering free two-day shipping on over 2 million items.

The massive retailer is touting its new offering by taking aim at Amazon Prime’s $99 annual membership fee, pointing out their service is available to all customers and does not charge for the shipping perk.

Wal-Mart announced the start of the new program Tuesday, giving customers free shipping with a minimum $35 purchase on items from multiple categories, including household goods, food, electronics, health, and toys. The company says the items “make up the vast majority of what customers buy online.”

Products that do not qualify for the deal will still offer free 3-5 shipping, according to the retailer. Wal-Mart said they also lowered the minimum purchase requirement for home shipping to $35 from $50, and pointed out that purchases shipped to local stores have no price threshold.

Like Amazon, Wal-Mart will allow shoppers to filter their search results to only show items that qualify for two-day shipping. But unlike Amazon, Wal-Mart does require a minimum purchase amount, while Prime members can order any Prime item and still get the two-day shipping option.

Wal-Mart’s shipping offer operates on business days and does not include weekends or holidays, whereas Amazon Prime will still deliver on Saturdays and, in some cases, Sundays.

For more information on the new shipping announcement, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.