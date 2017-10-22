Wal-Mart, Aldi vegetable brands included in nationwide listeria recall

SALINAS, Calif. (WSVN) — A vegetable recall by Mann Packing issued earlier this week in North America is larger than originally reported and encompasses major store brands, including Wal-Mart and Aldi.

The original recall notice that the California-based company wrote for the Food and Drug Administration listed only the products released under the Mann brand.

The recall notice was revised Saturday to include all the brands made around the same time in the same facility. In the United States, these include:

Wal-Mart store brand Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Stir Fry Medley; Cauliflower Florets; Cauliflower; Super Blend and Vegetable Medley

Trader Joe’s store brand Kohlrabi Salad Blend

Aldi store brand Little Salad Bar Broccoli Florets and Broccoli Slaw

Safeway and Albertson’s store brand, Signature Farms, Meat & Cheese Tray; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Broccoli Stir Fry; Broccoli Florets; Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip; Vegetable Medley; and Veggie & Hummus Tray

H-E-B store brand Broccoli Carrots; Broccoli Cauliflower; Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad; Veggie Toss Kit; Caulibits with Mushroom Sauce; Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower; Cauliflower Florets; Fiesta Salad; Power Slaw; Stir Fry Medley; and Vegetable Medley

Archer Farms Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Broccoli Medley; Cauliflower Florets; Brussels Sprouts; and Shaved Brussels Sprouts

Cross Valley Farms restaurant food service bags of Shaved Brussels Sprouts; Cauliflower Florets; Spiral Cut Kohlrabi; and Superfood Slaw

Sysco Natural restaurant food service bags of Broccoli Cole Slaw

Most of these products have a Best By date of Oct. 11 through Oct. 20. If you have any questions, call Mann Packing at 888-470-2681.

