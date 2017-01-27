Viral video shows pit bull placing her new puppies in foster mom’s lap

(WSVN) - It’s a video that is melting hearts all over the world.

Stevoni Doyle has volunteered as a foster mom for an animal rescue in Salt Lake City for more than 10 years. And although she’s watched over plenty of animals over the years, her latest foster, a pregnant pit bull named Grayce, did something she hadn’t ever seen before.

“She brought me all her pups,” Doyle wrote in a Facebook post that has since gone viral. “I’ve had lots of mommas and babies but never had one do this.”

Doyle told KUTV she started taking care of then-pregnant Grayce three weeks ago through an animal rescue called Rescue Rovers.

Sunday night, Doyle said Grayce went into labor, giving birth to a litter of 11 puppies.

With video rolling, Grayce picked up each puppy one by one, placing them in her lap. Then the pit bull cuddled up to Doyle and her new litter.

“She laid on me and wanted me to love her too,” Doyle said. “She would crawl on my lap and nurse her puppies if I would let her.”

Doyle’s video spread like wildfire on Facebook, with over 27 million views since Monday.

Doyle said that she’s fostered more than 100 dogs over the past decade, but in the past several years decided to start taking pregnant dogs specifically.

“There’s something about saving a dog’s life and giving affection,” she said. “It’s so different when you have a pregnant momma.”

Most new dog moms are very protective of their puppies, Doyle said, but Grayce is the first mom to bring them to her.

“She wants the reassurance that she’s doing the right thing,” Doyle said. “I’m honored that she chose me to do this with.”

Rescue Rovers said the puppies will eventually be put up for adoption.

