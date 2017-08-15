Viral photos show dad walking son to first day of kindergarten, first day of college

(WSVN) - It was a long-standing family tradition: from kindergarten all the way through his senior year, Charles Brockman III said his parents have walked him to school on the first day.

So when it came time for him to head off to college, his father gave him advice as he walked with him one final time: through the halls of his dorm room.

“He’s been giving me advice all my life leading up to this.. he tells me to be smart, represent the family well, go to class, and work hard. I plan on following all of that and more to make my family proud,” the younger Brockman told Fox 5.

He posted side-by-side photos on Twitter, showing the progression of their tradition, with the caption, “From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad.”

From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad. pic.twitter.com/IpbudBIgdp — Charles Brockman III (@TheOnlyCharlesB) August 13, 2017

It quickly went viral, getting over 59,000 retweets in just over a day.

While he had no idea how much the photos would resonate across the internet, he said he’s glad so many found it uplifting.

