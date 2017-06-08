Video shows teens dancing with handgun at Wisconsin high school

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (WSVN) — Police were called to Whitefish Bay High School in Wisconsin, at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, after administrators saw a Snapchat video of two freshmen dancing with a loaded handgun at school.

Police said the video was recorded in a high school restroom.

“We went to the house of the one 15-year-old who lives here in Whitefish Bay and found the gun loaded behind the bed where the boy had been laying,” said Whitefish Police Chief Michael Young.

Young said police arrested the second boy at his Milwaukee home. Both boys were taken to juvenile detention.

“I personally am not scared,” said student Kellen Szumski. “I’m just a little disappointed in their life choices, I guess, that led them to do this.”

Students said the video of the two teens has made it around campus, and it’s a scary distraction.

“I think the scariest part of this is that they had it with them all day at school,” said student Eliot Hatch, “so at any point something could have gone wrong, and there could have been a terrible accident going on.”

“It’s scary that none of us knew what was happening,” said another student.

One parent said he’s thankful the school and police took quick action.

“Just like any other parents, I’m concerned,” said Mohammad Arif. “I’m happy with the response, yes, I’m happy with the response.”

Police said one of the kids had hoped to sell the gun to a classmate. That sale never happened.

