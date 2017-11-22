Video shows police K-9 doing push-ups with fellow officers

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WSVN) — A video of two Alabama officers and their K-9 companion is making the rounds on social media.

The video, posted to Facebook by the Gulf Shores Police Department, shows Officers Cowan and Hancock doing push ups along with K-9 officer Nitro, as they get “warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law.”

The video was posted Saturday at 9 p.m. to help promote the 9 p.m. routine, which is a social media campaigned started by law enforcement to get pedestrians to lock up their homes and cars at that time to help prevent them from becoming victims of crimes.

As of Wednesday morning, the video of Nitro and his fellow officers has been shared over 16,700 times and has nearly 4,000 likes.

