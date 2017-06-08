Video shows North Dakota man’s close call with monster tornado

FARGO, N.D. (WSVN) — A monster tornado tore through open fields in North Dakota, and one man was standing just a few hundred feet away.

Fortunately, homes were not in the storm’s path.

“When I was coming down the road, I thought it was going to turn back,” said Jesse Bye. “It looked like it was going to turn back at me.”

Bye said he was just a football field away from the tornado.

“Right on the north side of those trees,” said Bye.

He was in the middle of spraying corn in his farm fields north of Fargo, North Dakota.

“This one kept getting bigger and bigger,” said Bye, “and just kept getting darker and darker as it moved across the fields.”

The tornado carved a path.

“It was just like a vacuum cleaner sucking up the dirt,” said Bye.

Bye said, thankfully, it wasn’t very destructive.

“So I was watching for the power lines as I crossed here,” said Bye. “I figured, ‘Well, if it’s got a lot of power, it’s going to snap these lines.’ As you can see, they’re still standing.”

He said he stayed in his truck and watched it dissipate.

“Probably got lucky it didn’t go through a farm, or anything, or go through town,” said Bye. “When I went to town to pick up my dad, I saw the kids were leaving one of the ball parks.”

Bye experienced a lot of excitement for a day on the tractor.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.