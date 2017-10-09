Video shows man yelling, clinging to front of moving school bus

It was a wild ride that was all caught on camera, after a man was arrested for clinging onto the front of a moving school bus in Maryland.

Leverne Doran, 68, ran after the bus, banging on its door, after he said someone threw a bottle out of the window at his car.

“At that point the school bus driver was concerned for his safety and concerned for the safety of the children and students on board, did not want to open the door,” said Baltimore County Police Sgt. Andrea Bylen. “So the man went around to the front of the bus and stood in front of the bus as it began to move forward.”

Doran repeatedly yelled to the driver to open the door as he slammed his fist on the hood of the bus.

The driver could be heard in the video telling the man to “get off the bus.”

“The bus driver stated that he was headed towards the Parkville precinct because he needed assistance from police,” Bylen said. “The incident was actually resolved prior to that, we happened to have an off-duty officer who was present in the area, who assisted and intervened quickly.”

Police arrested Doran, who faces charges of disturbing the peace and destruction of property. Officers are now investigating if anything was thrown from the bus at Doran’s car.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.