Video shows man catching fish inside flooded Texas home

HOUSTON (WSVN) — As the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey ravages Texas with flooding, one video proves that some are making the best out of a bad situation.

Viviana Saldana posted video on Facebook, showing a fish swimming around inside their severely-flooded home.

The camera follows the fish as it swims around their living room until a man pounces and catches the fish with his bare hands, pulling it out of the water.

No word on what they did with the fish after catching it.

