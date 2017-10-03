Video shows interior of hotel suite used by Las Vegas mass shooter

LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — Newly-released footage shows the inside of the exact room used by the Las Vegas shooter.

Jeff Bridges from North Carolina shot the video when he stayed in the suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay with his wife last year.

After learning of the mass shooting, Bridges posted the video to his Facebook page, with the caption, “Yes, we are shocked. The video ironically ends with a view down on the concert area.”

The video shows the interior of the 1,800 square-foot suite, as well as a view of the Las Vegas Strip.

Room 32-135 was the same room occupied by the gunman, Stephen Paddock, who opened fire from the room Sunday.

Paddock killed 59 people and wounded over 500 others in the shooting. Authorities discovered 23 firearms in his hotel room, plus 19 more guns, explosives, and several thousand rounds of ammunition in his Nevada home.

