Video captures rare pink dolphin swimming in Louisiana channel

(WSVN) - A woman in Louisiana captured incredible video of a pink dolphin swimming in a Louisiana waterway over the weekend.

Bridget Boudreaux said she was on a boat with her husband in Cameron Parish when she spotted the dolphin jumping about 20 feet away from them, KHOU reports.

“I about fell out the boat,” Boudreaux told the station. “I was like, ‘Wow, that’s not a regular dolphin, that’s a pink dolphin!’”

The beautiful creature is believed to be the same pink dolphin spotted in the area back in 2007, according to KPLC.

Greg Barsh, a scientist who studies the genetics of color variation for the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, said Pinky’s rare coloring most likely means the dolphin is an albino. Animals with albinism lack the pigment melanin, which gives color to hair, skin, and eyes.

