Video: Bear family scales fence in Connecticut

PLAINVILLE, CT (WSVN) — A woman in Connecticut spotted an adorable, if unusual, sight in her backyard: a family of black bears attempting to scale her fence.

The unannounced house call was captured with cell phone video, showing the momma bear with her four tiny cubs climbing her wooden fence.

One confused cub couldn’t seem to get a good grip, but eventually managed to find a way under the fence instead.

Black bears are sometimes spotted in central Connecticut around spring time, only venturing near humans when in search of a meal.

