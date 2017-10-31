Veteran amputee plans to run 31 marathons in 31 days

(WSVN) - A wounded warrior is inspiring people with his plan to run a marathon a day, every day until Veterans Day.

Rob Jones, who lost both of his legs in Afghanistan in 2010, is using his bionic legs to raise a million dollars for three veteran charities.

In 2014 he became a Bronze Paraolympic and cycled cross country to raise money for vets.

“The main reason I’m doing it is, I’m trying to put a different spin on people’s perspectives,” said Jones, “so instead of seeing a tragedy or a hardship as something that’s blocking you or is a hindrance to your success, I’m trying to get it out there that you should see that as a tool in your tool belt.”

Jones is now going to participate in 31 marathons, in 31 cities in 31 days to not only raise awareness in veteran suicide rates, but to lift spirits as well.

His month long marathons began in London on Thursday, followed by Boston, Toronto and eventually cross-country ending in Washington D.C. on Veterans Day.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.