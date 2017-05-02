Vet sings to scared pup before her surgery in adorable video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (WSVN) — A trip to the veterinarian can be a stressful experience for an animal. But one animal hospital has a unique way of comforting pets.

Dr. Ross Henderson at Fox Hollow Animal Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado, has a knack for calming stressed pets at his facility, Fox 13 reports.

The animal hospital posted an adorable video of the veterinarian strumming on a guitar and singing to “Ruby” just before her surgery. The video shows the pup snuggled in his lap as he serenades her on the kennel floor.

“Sometimes your patient just needs you to go the extra mile to make them feel comfortable when they’re here for the day to have surgery,” the hospital posted. “Dr. Ross has mastered the technique and sweet Ruby was so thankful for that.”

Darcy Holloway, the practice manager at the hospital, said animals often respond to his singing just like Ruby, noticeably relaxing.

“Whether it is just the one-on-one attention or the soothing melodies, we don’t know!” Holloway said. “Dr. Ross does this quite often with pets – his second passion is music!”

Watch the charming video of Dr. Ross and Ruby below.

