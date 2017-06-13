Venomous snake bites man, man bites wife so they could die together

(WSVN) - A venomous snake bit a man as he slept in India. When he awoke, he realized he wouldn’t survive for long, and bit his wife’s arm in an attempt to spread the venom so they could die together.

According to Gulf News, the incident happened Saturday in Birsingpur, a village in the Samastipur district.

Shankar Rai went up to his wife, Amiri Devi, and bit her wrist, telling her he loved her and wanted them to pass away together so they could remain united in death, India Today reported.

The husband died at a local hospital, but the wife received treatment for the bite, according to local paper Prabhat Khabar.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.