CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez has been returned home after being taken back to jail nearly a week ago.

The activist’s wife Lilian Tintori said in a message on Twitter that she and her husband remain committed to achieving “peace and freedom for Venezuela.”

Lopez was released from prison on July 8 and placed under house arrest after serving three years of a 13-year sentence on charges of inciting violence at opposition rallies. Many human rights groups considered him a political prisoner.

But he was taken back into custody in the middle of the night Tuesday along with former Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma in what many believed was a renewed crackdown on the opposition following the election of delegates to the constitutional assembly.

