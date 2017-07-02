Venezuela confirms 4 more deaths in anti-government protests

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — At least four people were killed and eight injured during anti-government protests in central Venezuela, authorities said Saturday.

Chief prosecutor Luis Ortega Diaz confirmed that four deaths occurred Friday in clashes in Barquisimeto. The city’s mayor blamed the deaths on armed militias that support Venezuela’s socialist government.

The deaths brought to at least 80 the number of people killed since anti-government protests erupted three months ago.

A few thousand opponents of President Nicolas Maduro took to the streets of Caracas on Saturday to show support for Diaz. The government is threatening to force her from office even though Venezuela’s constitution says that can be done only by the legislature, which is now controlled by the opposition.

