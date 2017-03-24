Venezuela asks UN help in boosting medicine supplies

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro is asking the United Nations for “help” boosting medicine supplies in the shortage-plagued South American nation.

Maduro said his opponents are waging an “economic war” against his government that combined with falling oil prices has crimped supplies of medicines

He didn’t provide any details about the request except to say that he had decided to seek the U.N.’s help because it had the expertise needed to normalize the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs in the country.

Maduro made the announcement in an appearance Friday on state TV.

Supplies of food and medicine have been shrinking as Venezuela’s oil-dependent economy has spun further out of control.

