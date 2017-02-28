Van plows into high school marching band in Alabama Mardi Gras parade

Photo: Fox 10Photo: Fox 10

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WSVN) — Police are investigating after a car plowed into a crowd of people at just before the start of a Mardi Gras parade in Alabama Tuesday morning.

Fox 10 reports that 11 high school marching band members were rushed to the hospital following the crash. A city official said 3 of those students are in critical condition. It is unknown how many others have been injured.

Witnesses watched in horror as an elderly man drove a white van into the marching band.

Government officials canceled the parade and shut down roads in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Please stay with 7News and wsvn.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus