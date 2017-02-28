Van plows into high school marching band in Alabama Mardi Gras parade

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WSVN) — Police are investigating after a car plowed into a crowd of people at just before the start of a Mardi Gras parade in Alabama Tuesday morning.

Fox 10 reports that 11 high school marching band members were rushed to the hospital following the crash. A city official said 3 of those students are in critical condition. It is unknown how many others have been injured.

Witnesses watched in horror as an elderly man drove a white van into the marching band.

Government officials canceled the parade and shut down roads in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Please stay with 7News and wsvn.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.