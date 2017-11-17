Utah jogger stabs man who attempted to grope her

SALT LAKE CITY (WSVN) — An avid jogger held her ground and defended herself after she said she stabbed a man who was trying to grope her.

According to Fox 13, police said the woman, who is between the ages of 40 and 50, was running in the early hours of the morning when a male approached her from behind and groped her. However, she decided to fight back and stabbed the man several times with a knife that she always carries with her.

The man then fled to a nearby bus stop while the jogger continued to chase him down. After he ran into an alley, the woman went home to call police.

Authorities said they have not received any reports of a man visiting a hospital to receive treatment for stab wounds. Officials believe he was hit in the legs chest and arm, but most of the impact is believed to be on his torso, Fox 13 reports.

Investigators are currently running tests on the blood on the knife to see if the DNA brings up a match.

The jogger was not injured. No other victims have come forward, but if there are, police want them to come forward.

A police spokesperson said the woman wants to make sure the man is taken off the streets.

“She was prepared. She took steps to be prepared. And on top of it, she fought back. We’re happy that it turned out well for her,” he said. “She wants this guy apprehended.”

