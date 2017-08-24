US officials issue Mexico travel warning

(WSVN) - A travel warning has been issued for Americans who are planning to travel to Mexico.

The U.S. State Department said U.S. citizens should avoid certain parts of Mexico because of an increase in violent criminal activity.

According to officials, this includes gun battles in the daytime, narcotics trafficking and kidnappings.

If you’d like to read more about the affected areas in Mexico, go to this link.

