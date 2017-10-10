University of Miami doctors provide pediatric aid to Puerto Rico

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida university has become a large part of the relief effort in Puerto Rico.

A group of doctors from the University of Miami departed for the island, Tuesday morning, with supplies in hand, ready to aid pediatric patients.

Related Link: Stronger and Better Together in Hollywood sends supplies to Puerto Rico

The doctors also want to get an idea of the scope of the medical needs in Puerto Rico.

“Our goals are primarily to not only bring the supplies but to let the providers know that we stand with them and we will be with them for the long haul through recovery,” said University of Miami Dr. Judy Schaechter.

The group is expected to meet with doctors from the main pediatric hospital in San Juan.

Officials estimate the recovery from both hurricanes Irma and Maria to take many years.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.