United Airlines begins bidding program for overbooked flights

(WSVN) - United Airlines has announced a new way to deal with overbooked flights and having to take passengers off flights.

United recently released a new program that allows passengers to bid on how much money they would be willing to accept for giving up their seats.

This is a program scheduled to begin next month in select markets.

This new program comes months after April’s troubling case involving a Kentucky physician, David Dao, who was dragged off a United Express plane.

