UN diplomat reportedly falls to his death from New York balcony during ‘trust fall’ game

NEW YORK (WSVN) — A United Nations diplomat from Australia fell to his death early Wednesday morning in New York while reportedly playing a “trust game” with a friend.

According to the New York Post, 30-year-old Julian Simpson was with a group of friends at his Manhattan apartment when he fell from his seventh-floor balcony onto a second-floor landing around 1:30 a.m.

“I will prove it that you can trust me. Let’s play the trust game,” Simpson said to his friend just moments before he slipped and fell, Fox News reports.

That’s when Simpson reportedly leaned back on the balcony ledge, but as he grabbed for the man’s hand, he slipped and fell, plunging to the landing below.

Simpson was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said they do not suspect foul play.

Every person at the apartment admitted to police they had been drinking before the “trust fall” game, and officers noted a strong odor of alochol, according to the Post.

An official at the Australian Consulate-General New York told the paper, “We have no comment at the moment.”

