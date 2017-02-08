U.S. Marshals searching for convicted sex offender with connections in multiple states

(WSVN) - U.S. Marshals are searching for a convicted sex offender who disappeared the same day he was released from prison.

Matthew Stager left a federal correctional facility in Petersburg, Virginia on Feb. 2, Fox 59 reports. He was supposed to report to a transitional center in Texas the same day, but never showed up.

Authorities said Stager, 44, is a convicted sex offender with a history of drug abuse and mental health problems. They believe he has connections in multiple states across the country, and are asking the public to keep an eye out.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, with dozens of facial tattoos. They’re hoping someone will recognize him by his tattoos and turn him in.

Anyone with information on Stager’s whereabouts are urged to call the U.S. Marshals at (877) 926-8332.

