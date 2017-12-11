U.S. Border Patrol stops self-propelled vessel carrying over 3,800 pounds of cocaine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (WSVN) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers recovered thousands of pounds of cocaine after a U.S. Coast Guard cutter intercepted a semi-submersible vessel in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, officers pursued the vessel for several days, eventually recovering over 3,800 pounds of cocaine and arresting three crew members off the coast of Texas.

Border Patrol agents worked with several interagency partners, including the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy, to track the vessel after a multi-day operation.

Officials say self-propelled semi-submersible vessels are designed to navigate low in the water to avoid detection.

“The drug cartels are relentless and extremely innovative,” said National Air Security Operations Center – Corpus Christi Director Allen Durham. “Interdicting self-propelled semi-submersible vessels requires expertise and the right aircraft. Air and Marine Operations will continue to beat the cartels at their own game to protect our borders.”

Officials said the three suspects arrested will be charged in the United States.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.