U.K. hiring ranger to take care of baby seals and puffins

(WSVN) - Animal lovers, grab your resumes! The National Trust in the United Kingdom has a dream job available for aficionados of all things cute and cuddly.

The Farne Islands, off the coast of the U.K., is in need of a ranger to look after baby seals and puffins, the Telegraph reports. The islands are one of the country’s oldest nature reserves, holding protected status for 189 years. Rangers have worked on the islands for that long as well.

Experience with Microsoft Office, however, won’t get you far along in the interview process, according to the National Trust’s countryside manager Gwen Potter.

“This job isn’t the normal nine to five. Being good with PowerPoint isn’t a priority,” Potter told the Telegraph. “We’re looking for someone with a passion for wildlife and conservation, and who wants to share that passion with others.”

Job duties include surveying tens of thousands of puffins and counting the approximately 200 seal pups born there each year in one of England’s largest seal colonies. The ranger would also assist with scientific research, and engage with the 50,000 visitors that travel to the islands each year.

“Every season is different and you’ll be doing everything from carrying out repairs and counting cute seal pups in October to blow-drying sickly Arctic terns or handling puffin chicks,” Potter said.

The job doesn’t come without its downsides. All water on the island must be brought in by boat, and they do not have a washing machine. And much like blue jays, Arctic terns have a tendency to dive-bomb people’s heads to defend their nests.

Rangers earn 17,934 British pounds per year for the job, which is approximately $22,433 in U.S. currency. But the position does include housing on the remote island, and boasts a whopping 1 minute commute.

Applications for the job close on February 7. Those interested can apply here.

