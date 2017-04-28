Two teachers charged with bullying 11-year-old girl

(WSVN) - Two teachers are facing criminal charges after police said they relentlessly bullied an 11-year-old girl.

CNN reports that Ann Marie Shelvin told the young girl to “go kill herself” and threatened to fail other students if they refused to fight the girl. The girl’s mother reported the teacher to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A student told deputies that Shelvin forced her to start a fight with the girl, and said the teacher threatened to refuse to help her with her class work if she did not comply. She told deputies she was scared she would receive the same treatment as the bullied 11-year-old if she didn’t do what her teacher said, according to CNN.

Shelvin was removed from the classroom, but that didn’t stop the abuse. The mother returned to police just over a month later to say that the new teacher was continuing the disturbing trend.

Tracy Gallow took over the class with Shelvin’s removal. But the girl’s mother told police that Gallow retaliated against her daughter for reporting Shelvin to the principal.

CNN reports that school surveillance cameras captured Gallow shoving the girl on two occasions. When police questioned her, she admitted to pushing the student.

Anthony Stanberry with the local school board told KLFY that he was disturbed by the news and promised quick action, while the school district said it was investigating the incident.

“We want to assure the school community that we take these allegations very seriously and we are doing everything to protect the health, safety and welfare of our students,” St. Landry Parish School Board supervisor of personnel Matthew Scroggins said.

Both teachers have been charged with malfeasance in office, intimidation, and interference in school operations.

