Twins joined at the head return home after 485 days in the hospital

MOORESVILLE, NC (WSVN) – Twins that were joined at the head have returned home after being at at children’s hospital for 485 days.

According to Fox 46, Heather and Riley Delaney, parents to Erin and Abby, learned they would be having conjoined twins but were surprised when their children were born 10 weeks premature on July 24, 2016.

It took a surgical team of 30 people to perform the 11-hour surgery to separate the girls when they were about 11 months old. It was the first time the hospital had separated a craniopagus pair, the rarest form of conjoined twins.

“The girls are inspiring,” Heather said. “As their parents, it is very neat for Riley and me to have a front-row seat to this and watch them overcome these incredible obstacles. We cannot wait to see what their future holds!”

Doctors said the twins will need more surgeries as they grow older, but the hospital says they are optimistic.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia also created a video telling the story of Erin and Abby:

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.