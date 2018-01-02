Twins born in different years, only minutes apart

DELANO, Calif. (WSVN) — A California mother celebrated the new year by welcoming twins: one in 2017, one in 2018.

Maria Flores was originally due to give birth on Jan. 27, but her bundles of joy decided to make an early arrival.

Delano Regional Medical Center announced that Flores first gave birth to baby Joaquin at 11:58 p.m. on Dec. 31. His twin sister Aitana was born just 18 minutes later at 12:16 a.m… on Jan. 1.

“It’s pretty unusual. I would say it’s pretty rare,” Doctor Seyed Tamjidi told Fox 58. “I’ve been doing this for 35 years and I’ve never had this before.”

Doctors say the baby girl was slightly breached, so she had to be delivered via caesarean section.

