MIAMI (WSVN) - Tuesday isn’t just a beautiful day because you made it through Monday. August 15 marks National Relaxation Day.

According to National Day Calendar, this day of relaxation is a time to slow down, read a good book and spend time outside. Or inside, if you’re a Netflix fan.

For a list of some events around South Florida, you can click right here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.