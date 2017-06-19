ALBANY, N.Y. (WSVN) — Transportation Security Administration officers in New York went the extra mile when they recovered a South Florida woman’s lost diamond.

The pear-shaped diamond slipped out of its setting in Kana Chi-Murenbeeld’s engagement ring and went missing during a security check at the Albany International Airport, earlier this month.

Chi-Murenbeeld, a Fort Lauderdale resident, said that when the TSA workers saw her crying and frantically looking for it, they got on their hands and knees.

The employees combed through the checkpoint until they found the diamond.

