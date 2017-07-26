TSA changing how electronic devices are screened at airports

(CNN) — You may need to grab extra bins the next time you go through airport security.

The Transportation Security Administration has just implemented a new requirement, mandating that all electronics larger than a cell phone must be taken out of your carry-on luggage and put in a separate bin.

That now means that, along with laptops, iPads, e-readers and other kinds of tablets must get a bin of their own.

The TSA says it needs to take an extra look at travelers’ devices because of an increased security threat.

The new rule has been tested at ten airports around the country, and will now extend nationwide over the next several weeks and months.

The enhanced look at electronics will only apply to standard security lines. Those with TSA Pre-Check will be able to leave their electronics in their luggage.

