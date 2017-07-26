TSA adds new rule for electronics at all airports

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Transportation Security Administration is stepping up security at all U.S. airports.

Any electronic device larger than a cellphone will now have to be placed alone in a empty bin before carry-on items can go through the X-ray machine.

This applies to devices such as iPads, video games and laptops.

The new procedure has been in place at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for a while now as part of a pilot program.

“I have hers and mine and then my laptop,” said passenger Jennifer Ferguson, “so it is an inconvenience.”

Over the coming weeks and months, the changes will move to Miami International Airport and other airports across the country.

Unprepared or unaware passengers could hold up security lines.

“The inconvenience is real,” said passenger Richard Bienaime, “because you might miss your flight because you take too long in the security line.”

TSA officials have asked passengers to get organized before entering security lines and also be prepared for more bag checks.

Acting TSA Administrator Huban A. Gowadia said in a statement, “It is critical for TSA to constantly enhance and adjust security screening procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats and keep passengers safe.”

Officials said this small change could make a big difference when it comes to airport safety.

“I guess, for safety, if it’s needed, we need to do it,” said Ferguson.

“If it has to be done, you know, in a safe manner to protect the welfare of others, then, you know, you gotta do it,” said passenger Barry Rhames.

This rule doesn’t apply to passengers enrolled in the TSA pre-check program, as long as there’s a TSA pre-check line at the airport. As many as 200 airports across the country now offer TSA pre-check lines.

